Pixelbook Go: Google gives enterprise up to competitors to focus on the masses

Google released its first branded Chromebook with the Chromebook Pixel in 2013 -- made specifically to offer the most premium experience available for Chrome OS. It followed up with the Pixelbook in 2017, which continues to be one of the best Chromebooks available.

Expectations were that Google would reveal the Pixelbook 2, aka the Atlas, with some slight improvements made to the current Pixelbook. These improvements were anticipated to include Intel Ice Lake processors so that developers could run Android Studio with ease. With the announcement of the Google Pixelbook Go, it's clear Google is leaving the high-end market, including enterprise customers, to other manufacturers.

The new $649 Pixelbook Go is a clear departure from Google's previous Chrome OS hardware, as it forgoes support for the Pixelbook Pen on the touchscreen display, incorporates a clamshell body with no ability for other modes, changes from a productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio to a cinematic 16:9 4K display, removes the fingerprint sensor (a Pixel Slate feature), and adds back in the 3.5mm headphone jack. It looks to be a high-quality Chrome OS computer, but there are better models for productivity.

Enterprise customers interested in powerful Chromebooks should look to hardware such as the Acer Chromebook Spin, Dell Latitude 5300/5400, or HP Chromebook Enterprise X360 with ample RAM and storage, latest U-series Intel processors, multiple ports, and much more. It's not to say that the Pixelbook Go cannot be used in the enterprise, but it looks to focus elsewhere and is no longer the cream of the Chromebook crop.