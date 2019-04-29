Beats' Powerbeats Pro preorders start May 3, launch May 10

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

Apple will begin taking preorders for the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones on May 3 on Apple.com in the US and Canada. Preorders begin at 7am PST. Orders will arrive May 10, the same day full availability beings.

The $250 Powerbeats Pro features the same core technology found in the Apple's AirPods thanks to Apple's H1 chip, which enables faster connections, improved range, better battery life, and hands-free "Hey Siri." They are no wires connecting the left and right earbuds, and the Powerbeats Pro comes in a charging case.

But that's where the similarities between Powerbeats Pro and AirPods end. The Powerbeats Pro is designed to be worn during a workout. The completely wireless headphones wrap around your ear for a better fit and include various tips to ensure the best fit for your ear. The earbuds are sweat and water resistant.

The battery life of the Powerbeats Pro is expected to be around 9 hours, up from the 5 hours offered by the AirPods.

There are a total of four available colors: Black, ivory, moss, and navy. Only the black color option will be available on May 3, with the remaining three colors expect to ship something this summer.

