Powertraveller Sport 25: Ruggedized, water-resistant IP67-rated power bank

I have a lot of power banks, but it's rare to come across a power bank that claims to be water-resistant. It's even rarer to come across a power bank that is actually water-resistant.

Powertraveller Sport 25 Here are the tech specs: 6700mAh/24.8Wh capacity

5V/3A USB-C input and output

5V/2.4A USB-A

IP67 rated

150 lumen flashlight with SOS

Ruggedized shell

Weight: 187g

4 LED battery level indicator

Comes with 1m USB-A to USB-C cable and USB-C to microUSB adapter $45 at Amazon

The Sport 25 is quite a bit bigger than other power banks of its capacity, but the ruggedization adds bulk, which is a trade-off I'm willing to make.

The IP67 rating means that it is fully protected from dust and can be submerged in 1m metre of static water for up to 30 minutes. I've tested this, and the Sport 25 shrugs off water like a duck.

The flashlight is nice, and the single button easy to use, even when wearing gloves. Although, since the Sport 25 includes an "automatic on" and "automatic shut off" feature, you don't need this that often.

In my testing, I have come across one problem with the Sport 25. I can't use the USB-C port to charge my iPhone. Even using a genuine cable, the charge cuts out within seconds. I believe this is down to the USB-C port not being Power Delivery compliant. I can't find any other device that has a problem with it, and I can use the USB-A port for my iPhone.

Nice power bank at a decent price.