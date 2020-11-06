Prep for four globally recognized business analysis certifications with this $30 bundle

Career stagnation isn't an inevitability. It's a choice, but so is career advancement. Those who choose to identify opportunities for growth will eventually overcome career humps. One skill set that's becoming increasingly valuable is business analysis, and those armed with these skills are best equipped to pinpoint opportunities for change that will provide the biggest impact in their organizations.

You don't necessarily have to go to business school to secure your next promotion or job offer, though. There are globally recognized organizations that offer professional certifications in business analysis. Best of all, these skills can be learned at your own pace from the comfort of your home. In fact, you can prepare for four highly sought-after business analysis certifications thanks to this 88% off deal on the Business Analysis Certifications Practice Tests Bundle. That's just $29.99!

The Business Analysis Certifications Practice Test Bundle contains four courses packed with hundreds of unique mock test questions that will demonstrate your understanding of business analysis. Earning these certifications ensures that you know how to define requirements, shape project inputs, and drive intended business outcomes. Finally, these questions are patterned from the actual exam, so you'll be able to identify your strengths and weaknesses while studying.

There are two certification paths aspiring business analysts tend to choose from. For example, the Project Management Institute (PMI) offers its own certification in the form of a Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA), which the first test packet will prepare you for. Alternatively, the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) offers three professional certifications ranging from entry to senior level experience. You can prepare for these with the remaining three test packets in this bundle.

Understanding how to apply business analysis techniques is a great way to be recognized by current and future employers. Once you earn a professional certification from PMI or IIBA, you'll be able to identify business changes that will provide the greatest impact, making you a valuable asset in any organization. The Business Analysis Certification Practice Tests Bundle can help you prepare for these exams, and you can grab it today for just $29.99, down from $259.