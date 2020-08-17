Prime Day 2020? Amazon kicks off huge sale with deals on 38 Amazon devices

(Image: Amazon)

Have you been eyeing the Echo Dot? Or maybe the Fire TV Stick 4K? What about the Echo Flex, Fire HD 10, or Ring Alarm system? Well, all these Amazon devices, plus dozens of others, are discounted as part of a huge sale on Amazon right now.

Amazon has discounted 38 products in all -- - even its Smart Oven is featured as part of a bundle where you get an Echo Show 5 for just $10. We've also cherry-picked a few of the best deals and highlighted them below.

Amazon hasn't said how long they will be live so better hurry and get them now. They likely won't be on sale again until around Black Friday, considering Amazon's annual Prime Day extravaganza was reportedly delayed until Q4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's worth noting, however, that Amazon's webpage for its latest sale says "Prime Day 2020" in our browser tab.

Interesting, right?

Amazon Echo Dot Save $20 Amazon's smallest Echo speaker with built-in Alexa, the Echo Dot, is 40% off as part of this sale. That's a fantastic price that usually only happens a couple times a year -- like during Prime Day. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock Save $20 The Echo Dot with Clock -- which is exactly what it sounds like -- is also on sale. You can get it 33% off. It comes with Alexa and works just like the Dot, only it has a clock on its face. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Flex Save $7.50 You can get the Echo Flex for less than $20! This little guy has Alexa and a decently sized speaker inside of it, so if you get a bunch of them for each room in your house, you can create a modern intercom system. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Save $50 With school starting back up, now is the time to invest in a tablet. And wouldn't you know it, Amazon's largest Fire tablet, the Fire HD 10, is 33% off as part of its sale. This guy doesn't have Play Store, but there is an Amazon App Store, a web browser, and tight integration with many Amazon services, including Kindle. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto Save $20 Want to use or access Alexa from within your car while on a business trip? Then get Amazon's official Echo device for vehicles. Called Echo Auto, it's a breeze to set up, and for a limited time, it's 40% off. Not bad! $30 at Amazon