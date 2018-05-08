Put a Windows 10 PC in your pocket for $249

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Ockel

Is that a PC in your pocket or are you just glad to Sirius me?

Sorry, that was weak. But I'm not kidding about the "pocket PC" part: Ockel's Sirius B is a full-blown Windows 10 desktop that you could easily mistake for a portable hard drive, because it's exactly that compact: just 4.8" x 3.1" x 0.5" inches.

It originally sold for $329. Newegg currently offers it for $299, but for a limited time, StackSocial has the Ockel Sirius B Black Cherry for $249 shipped. (Note: Shipping may take 1-2 weeks.)

I can think of lots of practical applications for this. You could deploy them across a call-center where you don't want a bunch of large, noisy, heat-producing desktops. You could connect one to a projector or TV for presentation purposes, without having to stay tethered to a laptop.

The Sirius B isn't a powerhouse, but it should be powerful enough for mainstream computing tasks. It runs on an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage -- the latter expandable via both microSD and USB.

Speaking of which, the unit includes not only a card slot, but also a USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 port. There's an HDMI output, microphone and headphone jacks and Bluetooth 4.0 for connecting a wireless mouse and keyboard.

All this in a flat, black package that weighs a scant 5.4 ounces.

I haven't found many reviews of the Sirius B -- there's exactly one user review at Newegg, though it's a 5-star -- so I think you'll have to take this at face value: This is an ultra-compact portable PC with all the ports you need and a price that's hard to beat.

Your thoughts?