Qlik Brazil appoints new country manager

Business intelligence and data visualization firm Qlik has appointed a new country manager for its Brazil operations.

The new incumbent is Olimpio Pereira, formerly an account manager at the company responsible for relationships with financial services clients such as banks including insurer Porto Seguro, Spanish banking giant Santander and Itaú, Brazil largest bank.

In his new role, Pereira reports into the company's head for Latin America, Eduardo Kfouri.

Prior to joining Qlik, the executive held several leadership roles at companies including Oracle, BMC Software and Caterpillar.

The previous Brazil country manager at the company, Marcelo Rezende, left Qlik to join tax and accounting software firm Wolters Kluwer in February as a managing director.

Qlik launched operations in Brazil in 2016. The country was chosen as the main Latin America base as it is the firm's main market in the region, followed by Mexico.