Qlik Brazil leader steps down

The Brazil country manager at business intelligence and data visualization firm Qlik has left the company. Marcelo Rezende joined tax and accounting software firm Wolters Kluwer last month as a managing director.

Rezende had joined Qlik in June 2016. Prior to that, the executive held a number of senior roles in other technology firms such as BMC Software and Anixter.

Local press reports suggest that the country manager role is under review and that Qlik Brazil will be temporarily led by Latin America head Eduardo Kfouri. Contacted by ZDNet, the company did not respond to requests for comment.

Qlik launched operations in Brazil in 2016. The country was chosen as the company's operations home for Latin America because it is Qlik's main market in the region, followed by Mexico.

When it comes to market share for systems that support decision making such as business intelligence and customer relationship management (CRM) in Brazil, Qlik still has a timid presence.

A study released last year mentioned the vendor as having a small percentage of that segment, along with Microsoft and IBM. SAP leads in that segment, with 26 percent of the market, followed by Oracle with 19 percent and Totvs with 13 percent.