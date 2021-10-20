Qualcomm launches new radio frequency filter technology

Qualcomm launched a new radio frequency filter designed for bands up to 7 GHz as it aims to offer a modem to antenna stack for mobile device manufacturers.

As 5G and Wi-Fi spectrum and frequencies proliferate radio frequency front ends are become increasingly important. Radio frequency filters isolate radio signals to receive and transmit information.

Qualcomm's ultraBAW RF filter technology will enable 5G and Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones, laptops, automotive, IoT and industrial applications to optimize for connectivity and power efficiency.

According to Qualcomm, it's ultraBAW technology covers 2.7 to 7.2 GHz bands. Qualcomm recently announced another technology called ultraSAW to cover low-band frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz.

Nitin Dhiman, director of product marketing at Qualcomm, said radio frequency front ends will be critical to managing 5G complexity. Qualcomm is a relatively new entrant to front end radio frequency filters.

For Qualcomm, RF front ends such as ultraBAW can give it more integration points with various modules, Wi-Fi and filters as well as its modems and processors. Commercial devices with Qualcomm ultraBAW are expected to launch in the second half of 2022.