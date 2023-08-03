Qualcomm teams up with Hyundai Motor for PBV infotainment

Getty Images/XH4D

Qualcomm said on Thursday that it will be providing its Snapdragon solutions to Hyundai Motor Group for use in purpose-built vehicles (PBV).

The South Korean automobile giant was currently developing PBVs as a future mobility solution that will offer transportation services as well as other services catered to individuals such as comfort, logistics, healthcare, and commercial activities.

The infotainment systems on these PBVs will use Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms for a "holistic, seamlessly connected and smart user experience," Qualcomm said.

According to the US chip giant, the latest generation of the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms offer optimal power consumption while providing top-tier graphics as well as top immersive multimedia and audio experiences.

They come with Qualcomm's latest AI engine and machine learning capabilities for intuitive and intelligent systems which allows for advanced applications such as in-vehicle virtual assistance, adaptive human interfaces, and facilitate natural communication between vehicle and passengers for safety and comfort, the company said.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm and Hyundai Motor Group have been collaborating since 2011 on in-vehicle mobile communications using Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms.

The platforms offer location services, emergency calling, noise reduction, and dual SIM capability as well as cloud-based monitoring and management systems, the US chip company said.