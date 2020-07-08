Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 865 Plus with GPU, CPU speed improvements

Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, a follow up to the flagship Snapdragon 865. The chipmaker said the Snapdragon 865 Plus offers improved performance for the next generation of 5G smartphones.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 platform aims to spur 5G smartphone upgrades, camera enhancements and AI tools that would bolster the premium device experience.

The latest Snapdragon iteration brings additional mobile features such as updatable GPU drivers, desktop forward rendering, and speeds of up to 144 fps. Notably, the new chip is also the first mobile silicon to officially break the 3GHz frequency threshold.

Qualcomm said speeds on the CPU Prime core have increased 10%, while graphics rendering on the Adreno 650 GPU are also 10% faster than the previous generation. Additionally, the Snapdragon 865 Plus features Qualcomm's new FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that's capable of speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps.

"As we work to scale 5G, we continue to invest in our premium tier, 8-series mobile platforms, to push the envelope in terms of performance and power efficiency and deliver the next generation of camera, AI and gaming experiences," said Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM of mobile for Qualcomm. "Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865, the new Snapdragon 865 Plus will deliver enhanced performance for the next wave of flagship smartphones."

Led by 5G, Qualcomm is planning to take Snapdragon to multiple platforms to enable everything from IoT devices to new reality experiences and a range of connectivity options. Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 865 Plus are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2020.

