Qualcomm launches Snapdragon integrated 5G modem, RF antenna system, in devices early 2021

Qualcomm is plotting an integrated 5G modem and RF system that can aggregate 5G mmWave and sub-6 bands and include a smaller antenna.

The Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System will be sampled in the first quarter and in devices starting in early 2021. Qualcomm's X60 isn't likely to address reports about Apple being concerned with the company's 5G antenna design.

Qualcomm is entering the third generation of its 5G modem and RF system. The X50 kicked off 5G and the X55 is being used in the latest Samsung devices. The X60 is designed to scale 5G devices and allow carriers to be flexible with spectrum and optimize performance. What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution

5G: What it means for IoT and how it transforms business

Qualcomm

Key points:

Snapdragon X60 includes the first 5-nm 5G baseband design.

X60 has the ability to aggregate multiple 5G bands and combinations including mmWave and sub-6 using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD).

Includes the Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna module with a more compact design. Qualcomm wouldn't disclose how much smaller the QTM535 is relative to its predecessor.

The 5G modem-to-antenna system can deliver up to 7.5 Gbps download speeds with 3 Gbps upload speeds.

Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, said the ability to aggregate spectrum and flavors of 5G will boost efficiency as well as expand rollouts. Amon also emphasized that Qualcomm will continue to push its antenna designs going forward.

More:

Qualcomm is playing the next round of 5G deployments, which will feature multiple technologies that need to be aggregated and managed efficiently.