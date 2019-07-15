Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus is built for 5G, gaming and AI

Qualcomm on Monday unveiled the Snapdragon 855 Plus, its most advanced mobile platform to date. It builds on the Snapdragon 855, which debuted in December and is now found in phones like Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G. The new mobile platform delivers a CPU and GPU performance boost that will be especially appreciated by gamers.

Within the Snapdragon 855 Plus, the Qualcomm Kryo 485 CPU Prime now runs at up to 2.96GHz, while the Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU offers a 15 percent increase over the Snapdragon 855.

"Snapdragon 855 Plus will raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM customers look to us to deliver," Kedar Kondap, Qualcomm's VP of product management, said in a statement.

Like the Snapdragon 855, the 855 Plus features the Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem and pairs with the X50 5G modem to support 5G connectivity.

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone II will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 855 Plus, ZDNet's sister site CNET reports.

