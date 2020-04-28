Quest Diagnostics direct-to-consumer COVID-19 antibody testing service available, likely to yield key data

Quest Diagnostics has launched its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 antibody testing service in a move that may break a logjam in diagnostic testing.
For $119, Quest Diagnostics is allowing consumers to get COVID-19 antibody testing at GetQuest Test. From there, Quest Diagnostics walks you through a series of questions about your COVID-19 history, birth date, contact info and then schedules you at a local Quest facility.
The tests, which use blood serum specimens to check for antibodies, aren't available in all states. Results are available in 1 to 2 days.
Quest said it would launch an antibody testing service on April 21. The test is reviewed, and additional testing may be issued by a physician.
For consumers, the QuestDirect service may give them a read on whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19. The service may also yield more data on the spread of COVID-19 as well as how many people have been exposed to it. To date, testing has been sporadic and limited to folks showing symptoms.
