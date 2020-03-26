As COVID-19 data sets become more accessible, novel coronavirus pandemic may be most visualized ever

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Data about the COVID-19 pandemic is being aggregated and prepped in a rapid clip as tech vendors are creating a stack of analysis tools for amateur epidemiologists as well as data science wonks.

Here's the upshot: This novel coronavirus outbreak may be the most visualized ever.

The first data analysis dashboard and aggregation tool appeared shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak in China. The dashboard, courtesy of Johns Hopkins University, has become a go-to data source since it visualizes and aggregates data from WHO, CDC, ECDC, NHC, DXY, 1point3acres, Worldometers.info, BNO, state and national government health departments, and local media reports.

Johns Hopkins also put the data on GitHub for use. Since the launch of that dashboard January 23, COVID-19 has become arguably the most visualized pandemic data set. While the sets were available from a variety of sources, the latest efforts revolve around providing clean data for analysis.

A tour of various efforts.