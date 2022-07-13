/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables

Snag Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses on sale: Up to 50% off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: You don't have to pay full price for a pair of Ray-Bans or Oakleys. Think 30% to 50% off instead.
headshot.jpg
Written by Sherin Shibu, Editor on
Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses up to 50% off for Prime Day

The deals are hot during Amazon's Prime Day sale this summer, especially on popular sunglasses brands. Most notably, Ray-Ban and Oakley are discounting some of their coolest glasses. 

For Ray-Ban, there's an Amazon Prime savings discount of 30% or $38.70 off on a pair of classic rectangular sunglasses. These come in either black/gold frames with dark grey lenses or rubber black frames with dark blue lenses. Either option costs about $90, and the lens width is 55 millimeters.

Those who want a larger frame and a different lens color should consider the Ray-Ban brown gradient Andrea Square sunglasses, which used to be priced at $186 and are now $92. All Ray-Bans have 100% UV protection and come with a case and lens cloth. 

Ray-Ban Andrea Square (save 50%)

 $92 at Amazon

At a slightly higher price point, but still under $100, of course, are the Ray-Ban Erika Round sunglasses. These have a lens width of 54 millimeters, so they're not as large as the Andrea Square model. The light Havana/ dark green color frame/lens combination looks slightly different because of the unexpected color but still flatters the wearer.

Oakleys are generally larger and have a unique style. The Oakley Men's Fuel Cell Wrap sunglasses in the color matte black with grey lenses are 30% off today. Oakley's lightweight lenses offer 100% UV protection and filtering of all UVA, UVC, and harmful blue light up to 400 mm. Talk about comprehensive protection! The frame is made of a strong, flexible thermoplastic. 

Oakley Men's Fuel Cell Wrap (save 49%)

 $88 at Amazon

The Oakley Women's Cohort Rectangular sunglasses are also on sale this Prime Day, with Prime savings of $41.10 off the original price. The amethyst/black gradient color is stunning, and the lens width is a large 62 millimeters. The sunglasses have the lightweight, durable technology and stress-resistant thermoplastic frame that make Oakleys worth it. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

Blink video doorbell and cameras are 50% off for Prime Day
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system

Blink video doorbell and cameras are 50% off for Prime Day

Home Security
23andMe DNA kits are over 50% off on Amazon Prime Day
23andMe

23andMe DNA kits are over 50% off on Amazon Prime Day

Health
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Plus how to find deals
mw-gl927prime20180703081430zh.jpg

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Plus how to find deals

Amazon