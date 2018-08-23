Report: US officials probing Microsoft's sales in Hungary

Federal officials are investigating whether Microsoft's software sales in Hungary broke US bribery rules, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Both the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are reportedly probing whether middleman firms in Hungary paid bribes and kickbacks to government officials to secure sales of Word and Excel to the Hugarian government. The US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act bars firms from paying bribes in exchange for business.

In a statement to the Journal, Microsoft deputy general counsel David Howard said the company is "committed to ethical business practices" and cooperating with government officials. Howard said the company learned of "potential wrongdoing" in 2014 and opened an internal investigation into the matter. As a result, Microsoft reportedly fired four employees and ended relationships with four partners in Hungary that violated company policies.

In 2013, US officials similarly investigated bribery and corruption allegations against Microsoft's business practices in Russia, Pakistan, China, Italy and Bulgaria.