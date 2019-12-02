Research: Blockchain must overcome hurdles before becoming a mainstream technology

Special feature Special report: How blockchain will disrupt business (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet/TechRepublic special feature, looks at how blockchain is shaking up the economy and changing the way individuals and enterprises conduct business. Read More

We like blockchain. At least, that's the takeaway from a recent TechRepublic Premium survey where the majority of respondents (87%) stated that blockchain will have a 'positive' effect on their industry, and 27% indicated a 'very positive' effect.

However, thinking something and actually doing it are two different actions. Despite the enthusiasm for the technology, only 10% of those respondents actively use blockchain at their company. Blockchain appears on 13% of the strategic roadmaps for respondents' organizations, compared to 7% in 2018.

Which industries will blockchain most likely impact? IT and technology was chosen by 58% of respondents, with professional services -- including finance, insurance, legal, and consulting -- a close second at 56%. Rounding out the top five cited industries were logistics & transport (45%), healthcare (41%), and retail & wholesale (37%).

What needs to happen for the widespread adoption of blockchain? Two-thirds of respondents (66%) indicated the need for a clearly-stated business use case. A cryptocurrency operated by a government entity was suggested by 35% of respondents, while a company-controlled cryptocurrency was favored by 20%.

The infographic below contains selected details from the research.

