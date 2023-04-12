'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There is no denying that AirTags have been a game-changer. Suddenly, it is no big deal if you misplace your keys around the house because your trusty AirTag will take care of finding them for you. But what about your wallet? AirTags are only convenient when you have them, after all.
There is a lot of sensitive information stored in your wallet, so it is critical that you keep it close and do not lose it. Thankfully, there are AirTag wallets to help do the job. These wallets feature a special cut-out to hold your AirTag, so you can easily track your wallet should it become misplaced.
Before you buy a new wallet, check out these best AirTag wallets, voted by the users and experts themselves.
Spigen AirTag Wallet S tech specs: Type: Expandable | Material: Polycarbonate | Dimensions: 1.18 x 3.15 x 1.97 inches | Weight: 1.69 ounces
The Spigen AirTag Wallet S is no doubt one of the most popular AirTag wallets you can buy today.
Jakob Miller, pitmaster and founder at Barbecue Pals, became a fan after losing his wallet at a local farmer's market. "I've been using this wallet for the past few months, and it has been a game-changer for me," he tells me. "I no longer have to worry about misplacing my wallet, and the leather looks as good as new."
Nina Clapperton, Founder of Traveling With Your Pets, found her wallet after misplacing it at a coffee shop. "Using the "Find My" app, I could track it down quickly and without hassle."
Despite its streamlined design, the Spigen AirTag Wallet S holds up to 12 cards. The polycarbonate shell makes for a super-light build, so it won't weigh your purse or pockets down. The nylon elastic cash strap is an extra bonus to stow away your bills. It also incorporates special RFID blocking protection to prevent RFID card readers from stealing your information.
"The Spigen AirTag Wallet S's sleek design and compact form initially drew my attention," says Liz Ho, an experienced camping guide, travel expert, and the founder of Camping Guidance. "Its built-in AirTag compartment gave me peace of mind, knowing I could easily locate my wallet if it ever went missing."
In the end, Miller is happy with his purchase. "As a pitmaster, I'm always on the go, and having a wallet that I can rely on is essential," he says. "The Spigen AirTag Wallet S has exceeded my expectations, and I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants a high-quality wallet that offers security and style."
Doeboe AirTag Bifold Wallet tech specs: Type: Bifold | Material: Leather | Dimensions: 1.97 x 1.57 x 0.59 inches | Weight: 3.17 ounces
The Doeboe AirTag Bifold Wallet is the best bifold AirTag wallet with a surprisingly lightweight build, despite its leather material.
Ricky Allen, marketing director of Ever Wallpaper, says, "It's a great wallet with all the necessities, like card slots, a pocket for bills, and an AirTag keychain holder."
Made of Crazy Horse leather, this bifold wallet features ten different card slots, including a bill pocket to stash your cash. It also has an ID window so you don't have to take your driver's license out every time you need to show it. The simple, minimalist design is simple to manage and also lightweight, so it won't weigh your pockets down.
Allen comments on security, as well. "I liked how easy it was to insert my AirTag and the anti-theft RFID protection it provides. Security is very important to me, and I'm glad this wallet provides the added protection of RFID blocking."
Overall, he endorses this wallet for those looking for a bifold option. "It's a great-looking wallet," he says, "and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a stylish and secure way to carry their AirTag."
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet tech specs: Type: Expandable | Material: Faux leather | Dimensions: 4.72 x 3.54 x 0.31 inches | Weight: 2.47 ounces
The Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet is the perfect AirTag wallet when you don't want to spend a ton. It is surprisingly lightweight and has enough room to accommodate up to six cards and cash.
Adrian Todd, an experienced outdoor and travel expert who is the founder of Greatmindsthinkhike.com, tells me, "One thing I like about the Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet is that it's designed to hold only the essentials, which is perfect for hiking. It has enough space for a few cards and some cash, but it's not bulky like other wallets."
There is a built-in case for your AirTag, and the snap closure is a convenient addition to secure your IDs and cards. It is made of faux leather, which can affect long-term durability but does little to affect the overall look of this wallet. It is also RFID-blocking for greater security.
"The Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet is a great option for those who want to incorporate an AirTag into their everyday carry," says Todd.
James Palestini, a criminal defense lawyer and founder of Palestini Law, also uses this wallet and endorses it. "I have personally used the Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet," he says. "I'm impressed with its quality and functionality. The wallet is made of genuine leather and has a sleek design that fits comfortably in my front pocket. The wallet is very thin, which makes it easy to carry around without any added bulk.
Simply Soirée Wallet Passport With AirTag Keychain tech specs: Type: Button closure/keychain | Material: Leather | Dimensions: 5.5 x 4.13 x 0.31 inches | Weight: 3.52 ounces
The Simply Soirée Wallet Passport With AirTag Keychain is the most expensive Air Tag wallet on our list, but it still comes in under $35 for great value. It is made for the traveler, offering convenient additions not always seen in AirTag wallets. There is room for your passport or vaccine card, so it is easily accessible when you need it, making it far easier when going through security and customs.
Nina Clapperton, Founder of Traveling With Your Pets, spends a lot of time on the road and appreciates the convenience of this wallet. "As a frequent traveler, I found this product to be highly practical," she says. "The AirTag Keychain is a bonus, as it can be easily attached to the wallet, allowing me to keep track of my important travel documents at all times. It has saved me from misplacing my passport more than once."
The wallet is made of leather and features a special pocket for your AirTag. It comes with an anti-scratch keychain that also incorporates a ring clip for convenient carry.
Nathan Russo, director of operations at FloridaPanhandle.com, is another frequent traveler that is a fan. "I also like this particular wallet because it's designed to fit both your passport and vaccine card, so it helps me stay organized while traveling."
Raptic Tactical tech specs: Type: Phone case | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 4.09 x 2.83 x 0.51 inches | Weight: 3.84 ounces
If you are looking for a tough wallet, Raptic Tactical could very well be the best AirTag wallet for you.
Ho has used the wallet and says, "The Raptic Tactical AirTag wallet was the most robust and versatile option. As an avid camper and outdoors enthusiast, I appreciated its rugged design and built-in carabiner attachment, making it a perfect companion for outdoor adventures."
This wallet takes an all-inclusive approach with an 8-in-1 wallet design that incorporates two screwdrivers, a wire cutter, letter opener, pry bar, bottle opener, hex head wrench, and a one-inch ruler. It uses a combination of stainless steel and vegan leather for increased durability. However, it is limited in the amount it can carry, limiting you to either four cards or two when combined with cash.
"In the end, my personal favorite was the Raptic Tactical AirTag wallet, mainly due to my love for camping and outdoor activities," explains Ho. "The added durability and practical carabiner attachment aligned with my adventurous lifestyle."
With all its positive reviews, the Spigen AirTag Wallet S is no doubt the best AirTag wallet available. It has an easy, expandable design and costs just $30, a price that is reasonable considering its long-term durability. It also has ten different card slots, which is far more than the average AirTag wallet.
To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best AirTag wallets.
Best AirTag wallet
Cost
Type
Number of cards it holds
Spigen AirTag Wallet S
$30
Expandable
12
Doeboe AirTag Bifold Wallet
$27
Bifold
10
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet
$10.50
Expandable
6
Simply Soirée Wallet Passport With AirTag Keychain
$33
Button closure with keychain
4
Raptic Tactical
$20
Phone case
4
It isn't so easy to choose the best AirTag wallet when there are so many options. These expert recommendations may help you in the buying process so you can be sure to find the right wallet for your needs.
Choose this best AirTag wallet...
If you want...
Spigen AirTag Wallet S
The best AirTag wallet available today. This has excellent value and is lightweight for all-day carry.
Doeboe AirTag Bifold Wallet
A bifold wallet. This best AirTag wallet offers a traditional design with a built-in AirTag holder.
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet
A budget-friendly option. This best AirTag wallet is great when you don't have to spend a ton.
Simply Soirée Wallet Passport With AirTag Keychain
The best travel-worthy AirTag wallet. Store your IDs and passport all in one place!
Raptic Tactical
The most durable AirTag wallet. This model offers a rugged design that will stand up to life's adventures.
In searching for the best AirTag wallets, I consider several factors.
Capacity: Consider the number of cards you will need to store in your wallet. If you have a lot of cards, you may want to consider the Spigen AirTag Wallet S or the doeboe AirTag Bifold Wallet.
Security: All of the best AirTag wallets provide RFID blocking, which means that it blocks card scanners that can steal your information.
Passport pocket: If you travel frequently, choose a wallet that has a passport pocket. It will keep your passport close and easily accessible when you are on the move.
Cost: The price of AirTag wallets can vary considerably. The best AirTag wallets range in cost from less than $11 to $33, depending on the wallet you choose.
An AirTag is a type of tracking device. You can affix it to an object, and the AirTag will then provide tracking for that item. Simply log into the Find My app to track your device and see an exact location. You can also ping your phone so it sounds like an alert, helping you to find it that much easier.
An AirTag wallet can be an incredibly valuable purchase. It keeps belongings safe from would-be thieves and helps you find them quickly when you misplace them or they get stolen.
"An AirTag wallet is essential for anyone who wants to secure their belongings, especially when traveling. It offers peace of mind, knowing that you can quickly locate your wallet using your smartphone in case it gets lost or misplaced. Furthermore, it's a small investment that can save a lot of stress and hassle down the road," Clapperton explains.
It can also help family and friends keep an eye out when you may be traveling or in a potentially dangerous situation. Adrian Todd is an experienced outdoor and travel expert who is the founder of Greatmindsthinkhike.com. He says, "Having an AirTag wallet can be very beneficial when I'm hiking in a remote area."
Meanwhile, Ho adds, "I encourage everyone to assess their own needs and preferences when choosing an AirTag wallet. Each option has its unique features, so it's essential to select the one that best fits your daily routine and offers the ideal balance of style, functionality, and security."
There are many retailers that sell AirTag wallets, but they may not have the quality or price you may be looking for. Quite often, the best AirTag wallets offer competitive pricing when purchased through a popular retailer like Amazon or directly from the manufacturer.
These are far from the only options available. These are the best AirTag wallets that may also be worth your consideration.
Apple has the original leather wallet for your AirTag. Consider this mainstay if you are an Apple purist.
This rugged AirTag wallet is tough, standing up to everyday bumps and scrapes. Take it with you on life's adventures!
This best AirTag wallet is all about security. Use the zippers to keep your wallet closed and your information safe!
Are you considering buying another Apple device? Consider these top picks for the best Macs, the best iPhones, and the best iPads!