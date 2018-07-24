​RMIT to provide students with blockchain-based digital credential platform

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), in partnership with digital credentialing platform Credly, has launched a new initiative that will see students receive blockchain-enabled digital credentials.

According to RMIT, the initiative will give students the option to publish data about skills and capabilities to blockchain. It will also allow for the sharing to social networks, including LinkedIn.

"RMIT is an innovator, and with this initiative we're exploring the latest application of this technology as part of our commitment to enhancing our students' experience", deputy vice chancellor education and vice president professor Belinda Tynan said. "It's yet another way that we are working with industry to demonstrate we are providing real-world benefits and meaningful student outcomes."

RMIT believes the initiative illustrates "early and significant applications of blockchain technology".

"RMIT is at the forefront of helping both students and employers leverage the potential of blockchain to fill long-standing skill and communications gaps," Tynan added. "Our collaboration will provide students with the tools to better communicate industry-relevant skills and experiences into economic and life opportunities."

The credential platform is only available to students that participate in RMIT's recently launched Developing Blockchain Strategy short course.

"This collaboration with a pioneering global partner provides an opportunity to test and refine the application of blockchain in unlocking the full potential for individuals -- and organisations -- to communicate and discover skills and competencies," founder and CEO of Credly Jonathan Finkelstein said.

RMIT will begin issuing blockchain-enabled credentials at the end of August.

The university in September established the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, touted as being the world's first research centre focused on the social science of blockchain.

At the time, RMIT said blockchain technology was becoming a core infrastructure for the global economy and that it expected the distributed ledger technology (DLT) to "revolutionise business as we know it" in the coming years.

The hub aims to develop an interdisciplinary research team focused on the economic, cultural, and social implications and impacts of blockchain technologies; partner with industry to share research, ensure students are work-ready when they graduate, and provide business solutions and advice; develop and implement policy and industry-relevant measures of the size and impact of the blockchain economy; and engage with government, policymakers, stakeholders, and the public debate on the social and policy impact of blockchain technology.

