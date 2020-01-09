Rockwell Automation acquires Avnet to grow cybersecurity portfolio

Rockwell Automation has signed a deal to acquire Israeli-based cybersecurity firm Avnet Data Security as part of growth plans for the information solutions and connected services category.

According to Rockwell Automation Control Products and Solutions senior vice president Frank Kulaszewicz, the acquisition will help the company achieve "double digit growth in information solutions and connected services".

"Avnet's combination of service delivery, training, research, and managed services will enable us to service a much larger set of customers globally while also continuing to accelerate our portfolio development in this rapidly developing market," he said.

Subject to approvals and conditions, the deal is expected to close in early 2020.

Rockwell Automation said it does not expect the acquisition will have a "material impact" on the company's 2020 financial results.

Just days ago, Avnet launched a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms at CES 2020 to help businesses accelerate IoT deployments.

The suite combines Avnet's IoTConnect Platform with a new channel partner program and an online marketplace of IoT devices and applications.

"You can't do IoT without a platform to save you time and money," said Peter Bartolotta, president of business transformation for Avnet. He added that a pair of acquisitions (Softweb and Witekio) has enabled Avnet to build out its suite. Avnet also has close ties to Microsoft Azure and uses the software giant's platform.

On the same day, the company also announced a new IoT partner program, which includes a series of developer tools, including a sandbox, APIs, billing tools, knowledgebase, and SaaS packages.

The Avnet suite for IoT will be sold based on consumption, licenses, and enterprise agreements. Bartolotta said Avnet plans to focus its IoT suite on its existing customers in markets such as industrial and automotive, with hopes the company will bring systems integrators on board in the future.

