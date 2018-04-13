Russia bans Telegram encrypted chat app

Popular messaging application Telegram is due to be blocked in Russia after Telegram refused to hand over encryption keys.

Russian Internet and communications regulator Roskomnadzor filed a suit with a Moscow court after Telegram missed an April 4 deadline to hand over the keys, which can be used to decrypt messages sent by Telegram users.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been attempting to secure the keys since last year, claiming that Telegram's private keys were necessary to prevent criminal and terrorism-related attacks in the country.

Telegram caters for over 200 million users worldwide, many of which are concerned with personal privacy.

However, the FSB claims the service has also been used by members of international terrorist organizations to plot and carry out attacks, including the 2017 bombing of the St. Petersburg's metro which left 14 people dead and many more injured.

The agency requested encryption keys for six phone numbers at the time from founder Pavel Durov as part of its investigation, a request which was left unanswered. This resulted in a $13,000 fine being imposed by Russian courts.

Now that the request has once again been denied, access to the app will be restricted in Russia. Durov said that "Telegram will stand for freedom and privacy," and "Threats to block Telegram unless it gives up private data of its users won't bear fruit."

According to Russian news agency TASS, the Telegram blockage has now begun, with Moscow's Tagansky court upholding the FSB's demand.

The ban will be implemented instantly, Judge Yulia Smolina said on Friday.

"The ban on access to information will be in force until the FSB's demands are met on providing keys for decrypting user messages," the judge added.

Telegram has yet to issue a formal public response. However, Telegram's legal team has previously branded the possibility of blocking the application in Russia as "unconstitutional."

Speaking to TASS, Russian Presidential Aide German Klimenko does not believe blocking Telegram will have any detrimental effect on daily life.

"I believe that any company working in Russia and providing services to Russian citizens should cooperate with law enforcement authorities in accordance with the law," Klimenko added.

Relating to the ruling, in a statement, Telegram lawyer Pavel Chikov said:

"The FSB's requirements to provide access to private conversations of users are unconstitutional, baseless, which cannot be fulfilled technically and legally."

ZDNet has reached out to Telegram and will update if we hear back.

