Salesforce, CVS Health combine return-to-work solutions

Salesforce and CVS Health on Monday announced a new partnership to help organizations bring their workforces back on site safely through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership will combine Salesforce's Work.com platform -- which provides a "command center" of tools and resources for safe workplace management -- with CVS Health's "Return Ready" COVID-19 testing options.

"While COVID-19 testing is an important tool to responsibly reopen worksite and campus locations, a comprehensive strategy requires wellness monitoring and contact tracing to help prevent an onsite outbreak and spread of the virus," Troyen Brennan, Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. "While there are a lot of COVID-19 tools hitting the market, the Work.com capabilities use the latest science and technology, and we believe together, with our Return Ready testing solution and clinical protocols, we can help our customers activate a comprehensive plan to return and maintain critical populations onsite."

Salesforce rolled out Work.com in May in response to the pandemic. The platform provides a common interface for all the tools a business may want to use to manage their post-coronavirus operations. It includes applications for on-site visitor management, business continuity and supply chain management, among other things.

CVS Health, meanwhile, launched Return Ready in June, providing workplaces and colleges with different COVID-19 testing options. Customers can sign up for onsite testing with licensed professionals or testing at one of the more than 1,800 CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations.

With the new partnership in place, organizations will be able to view testing data securely at Work.com. They'll be able to leverage that data to manage risk and make decisions related to personnel, spaces and policies.

The combined offering also provides a more complete contact tracing solution. Salesforce already offers a manual contact tracing solution. Now, when someone is notified they may have been exposed to the virus, they'll receive additional information about how and where to get tested.