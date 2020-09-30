Salesforce launches clouds for media, communications, public sector, utilities

The Industry Cloud: Why It's Next The industry cloud has taken off and big businesses have been built by the likes of Veeva, Rootstock and others. Here's why the focus has allowed the industry to thrive even as giants like Salesforce, Oracle and SAP eye their turf. Read More

Salesforce is launching four industry clouds for communications, media, utilities and public sector courtesy of its Vlocity acquisition.

The industry clouds from Salesforce build on previous efforts in verticals such as financial services and healthcare. Software-as-a-service providers have been targeting verticals. For instance, ServiceNow has stepped up industry specific services for telecommunication providers and financial services.

Salesforce combined Vlocity's technology with its Salesforce Customer 360 platform. The new clouds will have purpose-built apps as well as industry-specific data models.

Here's the breakdown:

Communications Cloud includes pre-built industry processes and product models for service providers. The Communications Cloud is also designed to offer insights on offers, promotions and service delivery.

Media Cloud offers process guides and media-specific data models as well as tools to launch subscription bundles as well as personalized experiences and monetization tools.

Utilities Cloud aims to bridge customer information from legacy billing systems with sales and service operations to offer one view of the customer. There are also mobile and self-service tools as well as personalized services.

Public Sector Solutions is designed for government and agency offices with tools to issue permits faster in a remote work environment. Inspection permits and licensing tracking tools are also included.

