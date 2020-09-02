Humana taps Salesforce Health Cloud to build care coordination platform

Special Feature Special Report: Industry Cloud (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, looks at how the industry cloud has taken off and big businesses have been built by the likes of Veeva, Rootstock and others. Read More

Salesforce on Wednesday announced a new multi-year agreement with Humana to help the US health insurer to build a care coordination platform that will connect different health care providers. Humana will use the Salesforce Health Cloud -- a patient and customer relationship platform for the healthcare and life sciences industry -- to help power the new platform, called the Enterprise Clinical Operating Model (ECOM).

Humana is already one of several insurers using Salesforce's Health Cloud, which launched in 2016 as part of Salesforce's larger effort to offer industry-specific software. The health sector is an obvious target for Salesforce -- the US spent more than $3.5 trillion on health care in 2018. It's also an industry in clear need of a digital transformation.

The new Humana platform will facilitate care provided in a range of different environments, from doctors' offices to telemedicine, primary care clinics and within the patients' home. Leveraging Salesforce-owned Mulesoft for API-led connectivity, the platform will give care providers a single view of a patient's complete clinical history. The platform will also incorporate information potentially relevant to a patient's health, such as social, environmental and lifestyle factors.

In addition to building the ECOM together, Humana and Salesforce plan to launch a Healthcare Innovation Lab, based in Humana's Boston studio_h. The two companies will use the lab to jointly develop new healthcare solutions.

