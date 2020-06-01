Salesforce launches new Work.com products for post-coronavirus planning

Salesforce on Monday launched a series of new tools, built by third-party partners, designed to help organizations get back to business safely following the COVID-19 pandemic. The new products focus on on-site visitor management, business continuity and supply chain management.

The new products are part of a collection of resources Salesforce is compiling at Work.com, a site Salesforce rolled out earlier this month in response to the pandemic. At Work.com, organizations can get access to a "command center" application, which provides a common interface for all the tools a business may want to use to manage their post-coronavirus operations. The three tools launched Monday are the first Work.com products built by ISV partners:

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Traction Guest is offering on-site visitor management capabilities and related critical alert updates. Fusion Risk Management is offering risk management and business continuity planning tools tailored for post-pandemic operations. ComplianceQuest is offering supply chain management, quality assurance and regulatory compliance protocols.

While ISVs aren't re-writing their applications for this initiative, they have adapted them for this particular use case and are connecting them directly into the new platform capability Salesforce is providing via the Work.com command center.

The command center gives executives a central place to find information on a variety of factors -- such as the wellness of employees at a certain location, whether a facility is prepared to safely take in guests, the local conditions in terms of infection rates or school closures, and whether suppliers are still operating.

"These first ISV partners are providing critical apps and integrating them into the command center, so those insights rise to the surface and can be part of the decision-making process," Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange, explained to ZDNet.

In addition to surfacing that information, the command center gives managers a way to take action on it. For instance, if there's a problem at a facility, a manager could use the command center to take steps to close it down, inform employees not to come in, or re-route deliveries.

In addition to launching these initial ISV products, the Work.com collection also now includes consulting listings from partners such as Accenture, Deloitte & PwC.

While Work.com is focused on re-opening facilities, Salesforce has also compiled resources from third-party partners on the the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses page. Those resources are focused more on tools to help stabilize business operations before facilities can re-open -- such as cloud telephony or digital signature tools.

The AppExchange resources page now has around 100 applications listed, Martin said, reflecting the diversity of needs from customers in different sectors.

"That's where the strength of an ecosystem like Salesforce comes in," he said, "with thousands of partners. We're able to help customers find a lot of those things, and they're pre-integrated into existing work environments."