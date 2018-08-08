Salesforce names Block co-CEO to join Benioff

Salesforce named Keith Block co-CEO reporting to the board of directors. The move could set up a succession plan for now co-CEO Marc Benioff.

In a statement, Benioff said Block, who joined the company in 2013 and became operating chief in 2016, is a "trusted partner" running the company.

Block is more of an operator and Benioff plays visionary. Add it up and the two executives can play off each other's strengths.

Benioff will focus on vision and innovation around technology, culture and marketing. Block will focus on growth, executing and operations.

If this model sounds a bit familiar it should. Oracle has co-CEOs with Safra Catz and Mark Hurd with former CEO Larry Ellison being CTO and doing the vision thing.

Separately, Salesforce said CTO and co-founder Parker Harris will join the board of directors.

In a tweet, Benioff said the co-CEO arrangement with Block should drive plans to top $20 billion in annual revenue.