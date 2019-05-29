Salesforce open sources Lightning Web Components

Why are businesses going open-source? Red Hat answers Red Hat's new survey of enterprise businesses reveals a world where almost everyone has joined the open-source bandwagon. Read more: https://zd.net/2viwrQb

Salesforce said it will open source its Lightning Web Components framework for developers.

The move is designed to give Salesforce's Lightning user interface platform more reach with developers. Lightning allows developers to build portable web components on any development platform.

Salesforce, which has contributed to various projects, announced the open source plan at its TrailheaDX conference.

For Salesforce, the upside to open sourcing Lightning Web Components is that it could gain more developers. Salesforce may also be able to leverage the open source community for new features and apps.

If anything, Salesforce is a bit late to the open source game given that enterprise software players such as IBM, Red Hat, Microsoft and Oracle all have varying of levels of open source strategies. Meanwhile, cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure are all weaving in--or starting--open source categories.

Consider just a few recent developments:

With Lightning Web Components now open source developers will be able to bridge JavaScript, web browser compatibility and help define roadmaps. The return for Salesforce is that it can recruit more developers and step up its open source profile.