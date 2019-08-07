Salesforce to acquire ClickSoftware for $1.35B

Salesforce on Wednesday announced it's acquiring ClickSoftware, the cloud-based field service management & workforce management software, for approximately $1.35 billion. The purchase should improve Salesforce's Field Service Lightning offering for mobile workforces.

The deal comes just two months after Salesforce announced its $15.7 billion purchase of Tableau.

ClickSoftware, founded in 1997, is the largest company offering a complete mobile workforce management solution. It has more than 15,400 customers around the world in a wide variety of industries, including Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and Unisys.

When Salesforce launched Field Service Lightning in 2016, ClickSoftware was from the beginning a key component. Field Service Lightning gives mobile workers a full view of the customer, predictive insights and an offline-first mobile app. With ClickSoftware and Field Service Lightning, if a mobile employee gets delayed by traffic, a dispatcher can quickly route another field technician to the job.

Salesforce said in its release that the acquisition "will create strategic synergies, technological unity and new innovation opportunities for Salesforce."

The acquisition is expected to close during Salesforce's fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2019.