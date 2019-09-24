Salesforce's Quip adds new features for highly-regulated industries

Quip, the Salesforce-owned collaboration platform, is bolstering its services for highly-regulated industries. With Quip Shield, a set of advanced security measures, Quip can make a stronger appeal to organizations within sectors like healthcare, financial services, manufacturing or the public sector. Additionally, Quip is now compliant with HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996), opening up further opportunities in the health sector.

In a Q&A published by Quip, co-CEO and co-founder Kevin Gibbs said that cloud collaboration can by stymied by the existing "crisis of trust across technology that centers around the misuse of data." With Quip Shield, the company aims to make it "easy for any company to be more productive and collaborate across teams without compromising privacy or security."

Quip Shield comprises three premium services. First, with Enterprise Key Management, customers can create, manage and control access to their own encryption keys. Administrators can get full visibility into key usage with immutable audit logs, and they can granularly revoke access to specific pieces of content in Quip.

Next, Event Monitoring in Quip Shield offers real-time event logging that can be ingested by Security Information and Event Monitoring (SIEM) systems and Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB). Administrators can set custom rules to automatically flag and address suspicious behaviors. In the event of a security incident, the feature should make it easier for organizations to demonstrate compliance to auditors, legal teams or regulators.

Quip Shield also includes automatic antivirus scanning of any files uploaded to Quip.

Content in Quip is fully encrypted for all customers, regardless of whether they're using Quip Shield. The collaboration platform also offers all customers granular permissions and external sharing controls.

