MWC 2022: Samsung holding Galaxy Event on Feb. 27

Image: Samsung

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 lineups at its first Unpacked event of 2022, and while the phones and tablets haven't even started shipping yet, the smartphone maker just announced it will hold another event at Mobile World Congress 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2022 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 pm ET. Just like Unpacked earlier this month, the MWC Event will be all virtual with Samsung streaming the keynote on its YouTube channel.

It's not entirely clear what Samsung has in the works for this next event, but the fact that the Galaxy name is being used should mean some sort of mobile-related announcement. But keep in mind, mobile can mean laptop, tablet, phone or wearable. You can gather that much from the official invite that's pictured above.

With Samsung having just announced new phones, tablets and software updates to its Galaxy Watch4 lineup, my money would be on some sort of update to its laptop lineup. Maybe a new Galaxy Chromebook or Windows 11 laptop is in the works?

We'll just have to wait and see. Thankfully, the wait won't be too long.