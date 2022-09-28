Creators: Save 45% on the Samsung EVO Plus SDXC Card

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
SD cards can carry a hefty price — that's why we're excited about this amazing deal on the Samsung Plus EVO SDXC card. Right now, you can get this 256GB model for $21, saving you 45%.
Also: This is the perfect backup tool for photographers and drone pilots
This small but mighty card can read up to 130Mbps for download and upload speeds. Whether you're uploading the latest engagement photo shoot with your DSLR camera, or creating a video for your YouTube followers, the quick speed is reliable. As the new generation model, it can capture 4K and full HD images and video. Plus, it supports burst shots and can hold a massive 44,000 photos -- no, that's not a typo.
Because it's a new model, the Samsung EVO Plus SDXC includes some extra perks. In addition to that speedy 130Mbps (compared to 100Mbps in older models), it's built to withstand tough conditions. The waterproof card is protected against damage from magnets, X-rays, extreme temperatures, drops, and more with its signature 7-proof protection. It also comes with a 10-year warranty for extra peace of mind.
If 256GB seems like too much, you can opt for a smaller size, like 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. At 45% off, you'll save $18 with this deal, whether you're capturing rugged wildlife shots or simply accumulating video for your next vlog.
We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend adding it to your cart today Bottom line: Finding an SDXC card deal like this one is a rarity.