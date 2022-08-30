This is the perfect backup tool for photographers and drone pilots

RAVPower FileHub AC750 Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Photographers, videographers, and drone operators can create many gigabytes of data in no time at all. I know the feeling of ending the day with a handful of SD and microSD cards that are holding my precious data.

Now, I don't like only having a single copy of important data. It makes me feel uncomfortable. While SD and microSD cards are incredibly robust, things can go wrong.

And on top of that, they are easily lost. Or, you might pop it into a camera or drone and hit Format, before you remember you've not taken the data off of it.

Also: Looking for a cheap digital camera? These are all priced under $450

The problem is, unless you have access to a computer, backing up storage cards when out and about can be tricky.

Gadgets do exist that have been specifically developed to backup storage cards. A good example is GNARBOX 2.0 SSD.

The downside: the GNARBOX is very expensive.

Most people don't want to spend over $500 for 256GB of storage.

Also, it would be nice to use your own storage drives for backup. That offers more flexibility, not to mention that it's a lot cheaper.

Enter the RAVPower FileHub AC750.

Not only does the FileHub AC750 allow you to create a hotspot to share internet connections with family and friends, but it can also offer wireless file access. This allows the sharing of photos, videos, and movies.

It can also act as an emergency power bank.

But there's more.

Pop an SD card (or microSD card in an adapter) into the SD card slot and connect a storage drive or flash drive to the USB port. With a single touch of a button, you can back up the storage card directly to the storage drive.

One button backup! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then, you wait. You can track the progress of the file transfer using the app that's available for iOS and Android, and when it's done, it's done.

It's always a good idea to check that all the files have been moved before you delete a storage card -- just in case!

And thanks to the FileHub AC750's built-in battery, you can back up your cards in places where mains power is not available.

Quick storage card backups while out and about Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The FileHub AC750 is packed with features -- but to be honest, I only use it to back up storage cards. For me, this feature alone makes it worth the sub-$100 price tag.

Here are two alternatives worth checking out: