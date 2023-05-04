Samsung expands SmartThings Find network to over 300 million nodes

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Samsung ecosystem runs more and more like a well-oiled machine with each update from the company. Now, the tech giant is announcing that it's expanded its SmartThings Find network by over 100 million nodes in since July 2022, adding up to over 300 million in total.
The network, which is similar to Apple's Find My network, uses different Galaxy devices as nodes, or connection points, to make it possible to locate each other. As a result, the network becomes stronger and larger with more nodes, making the SmartThings Find service more accurate.
The network enables customers who lose a Galaxy smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, SmartTag, or pair of earbuds to find them by accessing the SmartThings app, which will give them the location of the device on a map, and let them ring the device to make locating it easier.
Samsung is growing its effort to create a connected experience for its customers, "We're thrilled to witness this fast growth in SmartThings Find. Our connected device ecosystem enables many new possibilities and meaningful benefits, such as alleviating the stress of misplacing a device and ensuring the safety of belongings," Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics, explained.
Jung explains the company takes concerns regarding the misuse of tracking devices seriously: "SmartThings Find incorporates enhanced security and privacy features to protect user data and also guard against misuse, and we also are working with the wider industry to support specifications and standards that further enhance security."