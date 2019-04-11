Samsung Galaxy Fold reservations start April 12, Galaxy S10 5G to launch in May

Galaxy S10: Samsung's lineup is solid, but maybe wait for Galaxy S10 5G Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S10 line, but gave us two other devices that'll require a bit of a wait. Also is DeX a thin client replacement? ZDNet's Larry Dignan sits down with TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler and Karen Roby to discuss the latest revealings. Read more: https://zd.net/2EkCadP

Alongside the Galaxy S10 lineup, Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 5G at its March Unpacked event. The Galaxy Fold was given a launch date of April 26, while the Galaxy S10 5G's exact launch remained a mystery.

We now know a bit more about the launch of both devices.

Starting Friday, April 12, you can reserve a Galaxy Fold as long as you've signed up for the Fold's newsletter right here. According to Samsung, those who are signed up will receive an email with details about the reservation process.

Samsung warns that supplies of the Galaxy Fold will be limited, so it's a good idea to reserve one instead of trying your luck on launch day.

Starting April 26, Samsung will have the Galaxy Fold on display in select T-Mobile, Best Buy, AT&T, and Samsung Experience stores. The phone will also be available for purchase in those stores, but it's unclear how much inventory they will have on hand. Also unclear is just how many stores will have a Fold on display.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy S10 5G will be available in May with preorders expected to start "soon." The 5G version of the Galaxy S10 has a 6.7-inch display, a 3D depth camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. That's in addition to the same in-screen fingerprint sensor, and nearly full-screen design that the Galaxy S10 lineup offers.

Verizon recently launched its 5G network, and CNET's Jessica Dolcourt went to Chicago to try it out. The experience, well, wasn't very impressive. Even with the Galaxy S10 5G launching in May, giving carriers more time to improve the 5G experience, you may want to hold off on being the first person to buy the 5G variant.

Have you been patiently waiting for either of these upcoming phones? If so, which one and why? Let us know in the comments.