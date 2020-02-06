Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S20 preview: All the expected business features As Samsung Unpacked 2020 approaches, ZDNet's Larry Dignan and TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler talk about all the features they expect -- and hope -- to see from Samsung, including the new S20, 5G capabilities, camera enhancements, and what the future of foldable phones look like. Read more: https://zd.net/2SuMUfE

Samsung's next press event, Unpacked 2020, is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy S20 smartphone series. Reports indicate the company might also launch the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

Must-see offer Reserve a Samsung Galaxy S20 Get in line and grab your spot for the chance to buy Samsung’s new phone. Read More

While the show will take place in San Francisco, Samsung is live-streaming it and holding simultaneous events in other regions. So, those of you who won't be lucky enough to attend and see the action unfold in person can still watch it all online from the comfort of your couch. Here's how -- plus everything that's known so far about Samsung's new products.

When is Samsung's Galaxy S20 Unpacked event?

Samsung's Unpacked event starts on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 11am PT in San Francisco. Here are the different local times:

California: 11am on Feb. 11

11am on Feb. 11 New York: 2pm on Feb. 11

2pm on Feb. 11 London: 7pm on Feb. 11

7pm on Feb. 11 Paris: 8pm on Feb. 11

8pm on Feb. 11 Moscow: 10pm on Feb. 11

10pm on Feb. 11 Dubai: 11pm on Feb. 11

11pm on Feb. 11 Beijing: 3am on Feb. 12

3am on Feb. 12 Tokyo: 4am on Feb. 12

4am on Feb. 12 Sydney: 6am on Feb. 12

How to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event online

Samsung hasn't yet published a livestream video for the press to embed. It will almost certainly be available by Feb. 11 on Samsung's social channels: YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. It'll probably also be available to watch on Samsung.com.

(Image: Samsung)

What to expect from the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung will most likely announce three phones as part of a new Galaxy S20 series, instead of a Galaxy S11 series. They will follow the Galaxy S10 from last year and should be called the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. They might even all be 5G-compatible. For more about what they might feature, see this rumor roundup:

You can even reserve one of the new Samsung phones here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung might introduce a sibling to 2019's Galaxy Fold. Called the Galaxy Z Flip, reportedly, it's thought to be a clamshell-style handset with a 6.7-inch display that uses a flexible glass material, rather than plastic like the Galaxy Fold uses. It should cost about $1,400. For more about what the new Samsung foldable might feature, see this rumor roundup:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

A Galaxy Buds+ app from Samsung recently appeared in the Apple App Store -- all but confirming Samsung plans to take on the Apple AirPods Pro with a pair of active noise-canceling, truly wireless earbuds. Reports suggest they'll cost about $149.

Is that it?

Samsung will likely have a few surprises in store. For instance, there's been talk about a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2. It's also been 18 months since Samsung announced the Galaxy Home, and, in that time, a Mini version of the speaker also surfaced. Perhaps Samsung will use its event to launch these two smart speakers?