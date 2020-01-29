Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specs, photos, price, and everything we know so far

Samsung says it shipped 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019 It is expected that Samsung will release a 5G tablet at the start of this year.

Samsung will hold one of its Unpacked events on Feb. 11, when the company is widely expected to announce its Galaxy S20 lineup of smartphones. But that's not the only thing Samsung will announce at the event.

From the number of leaks and rumors, we're almost certain Samsung will announce its second phone with a foldable display. It's not the Galaxy Fold 2, but more of a direct competitor to the new Motorola Razr.

Here's everything we know so far about Samsung's next foldable phone, including name, price, and specifications.

What will it be called?

Not the Galaxy Fold 2

Rumors point to Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung was very smart with the Galaxy Z Flip (just got word this is the name.)



They are using ultra thin glass and plastic. Samsung will be layering a plastic over the ultra thin glass for extra protection. If it gets scratched, it's only the plastic and not the display. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020

According to XDA Developers contributor Max Weinbach, who has revealed pretty much everything there is to know about the Galaxy S20, Samsung's second foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Z Flip.

Release date and price

Feb. 11 announcement

WinFuture reports Feb. 14 availability

€1,500 ($1,650)

Samsung will use the S20's Unpacked event to also announced the Galaxy Z Flip.

WinFuture is reporting that it expects the Z Flip will be available in Europe starting Feb. 14, for around €1,500 ($1,650).

That's around the same price as the new Motorola Razr, and lower than the price of the original Galaxy Fold.

Evan Blass, @EvLeaks

What does it look like?

It's a clamshell phone, with a large screen on the inside

There's a small display on the outside, next to the camera

The Galaxy Z Flip looks unique, at least that's how I'd describe it based on the leaked renders and pictures. When it's closed, it reminds me of the BlackBerry Passport's overall shape, more of a square than a rectangle.

WinFuture

When it's opened, however, it looks more or less like a traditional smartphone with a large 6.7-inch display. On the back of the phone, next to the camera, is a small 1.06-inch display that can be used to monitor incoming messages, or as a viewfinder for taking a picture with the phone still closed.

Both WinFuture and Evan Blass have posted some images of the Galaxy Flip Z, with the former posting an entire gallery that really helps you get a feel for the phone.

Specifications and features

6.7-inch HD display

Dual rear camera setup

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

In addition to plenty of renders of the Galaxy Z Flip, WinFuture also has a list of specifications it expects Samsung will announce next month.

Here are some of the highlights:

Operating system : Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2

: Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Main display : 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 FHD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O

: 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 FHD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Front display : 1.06-inch Super AMOLED always-on

: 1.06-inch Super AMOLED always-on Storage : 256GB

: 256GB Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Rear cameras : 12-megapixel f/1.8 and 12-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2

: 12-megapixel f/1.8 and 12-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.2 Front camera : 10-megapixel f/2.4

: 10-megapixel f/2.4 Battery: 3,300mAh

Perhaps more important than what's inside the phone is the new "Ultra Thin Glass" that WinFuture is reporting Samsung will use. The new glass is supposed to perform better than the screen on the Galaxy Fold, which should provide some peace of mind and reassurance to those willing to spend over $1,500 on a foldable smartphone.

Again, until Samsung takes the stage and formally announces the Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy S20, all this information should be treated as rumors. That said, if the Galaxy Z Flip leaks are accurate, it sure looks like it'll be one heck of a Galaxy Fold follow-up. Slightly more affordable, and a form factor that I think makes a ton of sense for a foldable display. Although, ZDNet's Matthew Miller disagrees.