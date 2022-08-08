Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch Samsung announce its latest foldable phones

Image: Samsung

On Wednesday, Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and a new Galaxy Watch. If all of the leaks and rumors are true, that means we'll see the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 (and maybe even a Pro model).

Who knows, Samsung could have other products lined up for announcement. We simply won't know what all it entails until the livestream ends.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The event kicks off early Wednesday, Aug. 10, with the livestream starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. There isn't an in-person element to the event as companies continue to stick to a virtual-only approach for product announcements.

Here are the different international times for your reference:

New York: 9 a.m. ET

San Francisco: 6 a.m. PT

London: 2 p.m. GMT

Berlin: 3 p.m. CET

Mumbai: 9:30 p.m. IT

Tokyo: 11 a.m. JT Jan. 15

Sydney: 1 a.m. AEDT Jan. 15

How to what Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

If you want to tune in and watch the announcements as they're made, then you're in luck. Samsung is broadcasting the livestream across several different platforms. Here's everywhere you can watch the official stream:

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung itself has dropped some major hints about what to expect from the announcement. Certainly, there are new foldable phones — likely the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 — on tap to be announced.

In addition to the new phones, Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 appears set to get an upgrade, with a new Watch5 Pro model, which early leaks indicate will be more rugged and more of a competitor to Garmin's line of smartwatches.

Finally, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro appear primed for an upgrade with the Buds 2 Pro adding new active noise cancellation features and a refreshed design to the company's completely wireless earbuds.

We'll have full event coverage as Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off bright and early on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

What's something you're hoping to see Samsung announce during the event? Let us know in the comments below.