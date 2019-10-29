Samsung, IBM team up on platform to track vital signs, health data for first responders

How 5G will transform business The next generation of mobile technology, or 5G, has the potential to supercharge the evolution of everything from smart cities and autonomous cars to augmented reality and AI. Larry Dignan and Bill Detwiler talk about 5G and its potential.

Samsung and IBM said they are launching a platform that will blend devices, 5G, edge computing and artificial intelligence to get a better read on field worker health.

The two long-time partners said the platform, which is in production now, will leverage IBM Cloud and Samsung devices to aim to improve work environments for first responders, police officers and firefighters.

According to Samsung and IBM, better tracking of worker health in high-stress environments can prevent death and injuries on the job.

The companies said the platform will use Samsung's Galaxy Watches, 5G and sensors to track wellness metrics and vital signs of workers in real time. Emergency managers will monitor vitals securely and get responders help in the event of a heart attack, heat exhaustion or other threat.

Samsung has been fortifying its devices for more rugged use in the military, power plans, mining and among first responders. The platform is likely to be rolled out to other industries over time such as financial services, energy and healthcare.