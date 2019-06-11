Samsung is bringing its A-series smartphones to the US, starting with the Galaxy A50

Samsung, Inc.

Samsung's Galaxy A lineup of phones is ready to make its debut in the US. Tuesday's announcement includes plans for the company to release the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A10e in the US over the coming weeks.

The Galaxy A50 will be the first phone available, starting June 13 at Verizon Wireless. The A50 will cost $349, has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, 25-megapixel front-facing camera, and three rear-facing cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery. The display has a teardrop notch, which Samsung calls an Infinity-U display.

The Galaxy A20 and A10e will launch in the coming weeks and are priced at $249 and $179, respectively. According to Samsung, the US carriers that will carry the A series phones include Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, Comcast, and U.S. Cellular.

The Galaxy A20 had a 6.4-inch display, 13-megapixel rear camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, and 32GB of storage. The Galaxy A10e has a 5.83-inch screen, 8-megapixel rear camera, 3,000 mAh battery and 32GB of storage.

All three devices will come with Samsung's One UI interface, which requires Android Pie 9.0.

Samsung previously announced that its low-end smartphone Galaxy J line was being discontinued and would be replaced by Galaxy A models.

The A50 takes a similar approach to what we recently saw from Google with the launch of the Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL in May. Both phones offer similar, and at times identical, features to those found in Google's flagship Pixel lineup, but at a lower price point. Feature tradeoffs including the display and processing power help in hitting lower price points.