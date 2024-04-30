Samsung expects AI to drive sales of chips and smartphones in 2024

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Samsung said on Tuesday that it expects the demand for chips and tech devices to remain strong throughout the year, driven by AI.

The company reported an operating profit of 6.61 trillion won for the first quarter, a tenfold surge from a year earlier as its chip division returned to profitability after a severe downturn last year. Revenue also jumped 12.8% to 71.92 trillion won in the quarter, backed by strong sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones and increased prices of memory chips, Samsung noted.

Business conditions are expected to remain positive throughout 2024 from strong overall demand, mainly around generative AI, the South Korean tech giant said.

Also: Samsung begins mass production of 9th-gen NAND with 50% upped bit density

For the first quarter, the Device Solutions (DS) Division, Samsung's chip division, contributed 1.9 trillion won in operating profit, a return to profit after last year's 4.58 trillion won loss. Samsung said it achieved "qualitative growth" by focusing on high-value-added products for demand across servers, storage, PC, and mobile.

For servers and storage, the division's main growth-driving sector, demand for generative AI showed solid trends, the company said. The continuous increase in the supply of AI servers and subsequent expansion of associated cloud services will increase demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) as well as conventional servers and storage solutions, Samsung added.

HBM3E 8H went into mass production this month and HBM3E 12H is also expected to start production in the second quarter, the company added.

Also: Why Samsung's $399 Galaxy A35 is the mid-ranger to beat in 2024

Meanwhile, the Mobile Experience (MX) Business, the company's smartphone business unit, contributed 3.51 trillion won in operating profit for the first quarter.

According to Samsung, strong sales of the Galaxy S24 series allowed the unit to maintain double-digit profitability despite the quarter traditionally being a weak demand season. Galaxy AI features on the phone such as Circle to Search showed high usage rates and contributed to sales growth, the company said.

For the entire year of 2024, the MX Business aims to maintain its sales momentum through the expansion of Galaxy AI to more phones, foldable devices, and tablets.