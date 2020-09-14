Samsung is holding yet another Galaxy Unpacked event on Sept. 23 for 'Every Fan'

Image: Samsung

How many Unpacked events can Samsung pack into the latter part of 2020? Three, it seems. After announcing the Note 20 lineup in August, then holding a dedicated event for the Galaxy Fold 2 at the beginning of September, Samsung is holding another Unpacked event, but this is one for "Every Fan."

The Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan will take place on Sept. 23 at 10 am ET/7 am PT. Like the previous two events, this one will also be virtual, and streamed on Samsung.com.

The name of the event lines up with leaks and rumors over the last few months that Samsung is working on a Galaxy S20 FE -- or Fan Edition -- version of the flagship S20 phone. Only instead of fancy colors or designs, the S20 FE will be similar to the Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung released last year.

In other words, it's a cheaper version of the flagship model.

Verizon even has renders of the device, complete with the Galaxy S20 FE name, on its website right now, as spotted by WinFuture's Roland Quandt.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Navy 3D rotation at Verizon: https://t.co/iQPg2xrpgx — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 12, 2020

The exact specs and features are up in the air, with rumors indicating the 120Hz display will stay, but will be limited to 1080p, and 5G may or may not be included.

Either way, we'll know more in just over a week.

Any guesses as to what else Samsung might have up its sleeve for its fans? Let us know in the comments below.