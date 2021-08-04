Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE starting at $529

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung is launching the Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition with 5G and Wi-Fi, an S Pen, and a 12.4-inch display.

With the move, Samsung is taking the Fan Edition approach to tablets for the first time. Samsung started Fan Edition with its Galaxy smartphones in a move that aims to combine the most requested features in an affordable package. Samsung is expected to launch new foldable devices at its Unpacked event later this month.

Indeed, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available with 5G on Aug. 5 starting at $669 with Mystic Black and Metal Unibody colors. Preorders for the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7 FE will start Aug. 5 starting at $529 with Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Light Green, Mystic Light Pink, and Metal Unibody as the colors. AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and US Cellular will launch the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G online and in stores.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is part of a lineup designed for work, school, and entertainment on the go. Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book Go 5G ($799.99) and Galaxy Chromebook Go ($349.99) with preorders beginning Aug. 5.



Carriers are using the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and the Galaxy Chromebook Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G for back-to-school promotions. For instance, AT&T is giving 50% off of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go ($174) with a three-year agreement.



Devices like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G are also ways to add more lines to wireless carriers. AT&T's SIM for the new Samsung tablet is $20 per line per month.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE features the key features from the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. The device is straddling the line between entertainment and productivity to cover everyone from students to hybrid workers. The device can be combined with the Galaxy Tab FE 5G Book Cover Keyboard.

Key features and specs in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE include: