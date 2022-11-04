'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're in the market for a bargain PC monitor, we have the deal for you. Right now, you can save $60 on the Samsung 24-inch LED FHD AMD FreeSync monitor at Best Buy. While stocks last, the monitor's price has been reduced from $150 to $90, saving you 40%.
There is a wide range of monitors on the market, and vendors constantly compete to produce the biggest sizes, best resolution, and most flexibility -- which now features the option to orient the monitor horizontally or vertically.
Curved monitors are often best for gaming since they provide a more immersive experience. But if you simply need a compact, reliable display for work tasks at home, this monitor can handle the job.
Samsung's $90 monitor is a flat screen model with 24 inches of screen space. The LED, bezel-less screen displays content in Full HD with a 75Hz refresh rate. The monitor also comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync, and there is one HDMI port and a Y-shaped stand.
If you're interested in this Samsung 24-inch monitor, head over to Best Buy.