Image: Samsung

It won't be long until Samsung holds its annual summer event, where the company has traditionally announced the latest Galaxy Note update. But instead of a new Note, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Samsung will unveil the latest updates to its lineup of foldable smartphones.

At least that's the impression the invite Samsung just sent out gives. There's a foldable phone, likely the Galaxy Z Flip 4, unfolding, and the light from the display is shining on the Aug. 10 date. To the right of the phone is "Today."

Unfold today? Fold today? Aug. 10 is greater than today? What does it mean? Your guess is probably better than mine.

Samsung has made it clear the company believes foldables (foldable phones) are the future, and with its summer event now focused on updates to its foldable lineup, we expect to see updates in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In addition to updates to its flagship foldables, we also expect to see updates to its Galaxy smartwatch lineup and possibly new wireless earbuds.

In fact, Samsung has opened its reservation system for the unannounced devices and is providing discounts to those who reserve devices before the Aug. 10 date and follow through with an order.

To be clear, you don't have to do anything other than select which devices you might order and provide your name and email address. Once the event ends, Samsung will begin taking preorders, and that's when you will submit your payment info and finalize the order.

You can place your reservation by visiting Samsung.com or using the Shop Samsung App.

Here's how the incentives breakdown, according to Samsung:

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

$150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

$130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

$80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

$100 credit to use on Samsung.com

$50 credit to use on Samsung.com

$30 credit to use on Samsung.com

There's little point in reserving an existing product, and with the promotion including reservations for a Galaxy phone, watch and buds, I think it's safe to say we'll see new devices for all three categories.