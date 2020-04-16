Samsung taps Xilinx's Versal adaptive compute platform for commercial 5G deployments

Chipmaker Xilinx announced Wednesday that Samsung will use its adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) for its commercial 5G deployments. Xilinx, which specializes in processors that can be programmed, said its adaptive compute systems can meet the infrastructure requirements of 5G and help strengthen Samsung's signal processing performance.

With Versal, the idea is that ACAP's hardware and software can dynamically change based on workloads for the data center, automobile, 5G, wired and defense industries.

Xilinx's Versal ACAP architecture includes a flexible network on a chip that integrates various parts of the platform and makes them programmable to developers, hardware engineers and data scientists. In 5G deployments, Xilinx said ACAP provides real-time signal processing and performs sophisticated beamforming techniques used to increase network capacity.

"Samsung is a trailblazer when it comes to 5G innovation and we are excited to play an essential role in its 5G commercial deployments," said Liam Madden, EVP and GM of Xilinx's Wired and Wireless Group. "Versal ACAPs will provide Samsung with the superior signal processing performance and adaptability needed to deliver an exceptional 5G experience to its customers now and into the future."

The first Versal ACAP devices will be generally available in the fourth quarter, Xilinx said.

