Samsung to announce the Galaxy S10 on Feb. 20

Samsung

On Thursday, Samsung posted a tweet containing a teaser video that announced the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Feb. 20. The event will take place in San Francisco, Cali. at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, a venue that's hosted similar Apple events in the past.

The video shows the number "10" floating across the screen, potentially multiple displays, until it eventually settles in, sideways, with a crease.

Surely, the Galaxy S10 will be unveiled at the event, but the teaser leaves the impression that we may see more of the company's phone with a foldable display. I'm skeptical we will see a full unveil and official release, as not to take away from the Galaxy S10, but anything is possible.

Samsung previously showed off a foldable display proof of concept but did so in a darkened room.

Samsung also sent out event invites to members of the press with a similar placeholder image to what's found in the video. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's website.

Just last week a photo leaked that reportedly includes one variant of the Galaxy S10. In the photo you can see that Samsung plans to use a small cutout in the top-right corner, as opposed to a notch along the top of the screen, to make room for sensors and the front-facing camera.