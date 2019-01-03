This could be what Samsung's Galaxy S10 looks like

We're just a couple of months away from the usual timeframe when Samsung unveils its next Galaxy smartphone -- likely the S10 -- and that means the rumor mill and leaks start to show up with more frequency.

Thanks to Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter, we now know what at least one model of the Galaxy S10 will look like.

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

According to Blass, this model of the S10 is also referred to as "Beyond 1", and as you can see, it lacks any sort of display notch as Apple and several Android handset makers have adopted over the past year.

Instead, there's a single cutout, the size of a camera lens, in the top-right corner of the display. The phone appears to be in a case, but a volume rocker and presumably a dedicated Bixby button are visible open the left side of the phone. Blass followed up the photo with another tweet stating that the S10 will have reverse wireless charging, meaning the S10 will act as a wireless charging pad for other devices, like a smartwatch or another phone.

ZDNet has requested comment from Samsung and will update this post should we receive one.

Blass has posted numerous accurate renders and photos, such as this one, in the past. But as is the case with any rumor or leak, nothing is confirmed until Samsung makes an official announcement.

