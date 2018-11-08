Samsung's Infinity Flex display: Key foldable phone specs revealed

Samsung gave the world a glimpse of its Infinity Flex display foldable phone yesterday, proving both that it is real and revealing its take on how a tablet should fold to become a phone.

Unlike the FlexPai, which folds to become a dual-screen phone, Samsung's Infinity Flex device is a thinner-than-usual single-screen phone with large bezels on the top and bottom and no notch.

Unfolding it to a tablet state switches off the small screen and activates a 7.3-inch screen, which has thin and equally sized bezels around all four edges, similar to the 2018 iPad Pro.

Samsung didn't give away much about the device during the initial reveal at its developer conference and presented it under the cover of darkness to hide its design.

However, at a panel with developers later on it provided details about the battery, each display's resolution and their purpose.

As CNET's Shara Tibken reports, in its folded state, users would be looking at the Cover Display, which is 4.85 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 840x1,960 pixels. It has a screen density of 420 dpi.

The small screen is designed for "quick access and interaction", a Samsung engineer said.

As a tablet, users would see the 7.3-inch Main Display, which has a 4.2:3 aspect ratio with 1,536x2,152 pixel resolution and a screen density of 420 dpi. When unfolded the Cover Display automatically turns off.

Flipboard revealed an app that it's build for Samsung's Infinity Flex device. On the Cover Display it looks like the normal smartphone version of Flipboard with a single panel.

When the device is unfolded to the Main Display, the app lands on the same page that was open in Cover Display but with a bigger panel and support for multiple windows.

The flexible device eschews glass for a composite polymer that's capable of being folded "hundreds of thousands of times", according to Samsung.

While there's lots of power-hungry screen space, Samsung is aiming for the foldable's battery to last just as long as its current Galaxy smartphones.

There's still a lot to uncover about Samsung's new form factor and how it will eventually look after developers have had a chance to build apps for it.

Google yesterday also revealed that Android will have native support for foldable devices and said Samsung planned to make it available to consumers next year.

Samsung says it will start mass production of foldable Infinity Flex display in the coming months.

Image: Angela Lang/CNET

