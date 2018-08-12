Samsung Unpacked: Note 9, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Home (MobileTechRoundup show #441)

Every once in a while we spend a show on a single topic and with Samsung's biggest flagship launch last week that is just what we did on MobileTechRoundup show #441.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • All about the Galaxy Note 9, plus some hands on first impressions
  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch still runs Tizen OS and runs for days on a charge
  • Galaxy Home: Good sounding fondue pot or lunar lander?
  • Android vulnerabilities right out of the box: How can this happen?
  • Android Pie is here, depending on your device.

Running time: 80 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 92MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

