Samsung Unpacked: Note 9, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Home (MobileTechRoundup show #441)

Every once in a while we spend a show on a single topic and with Samsung's biggest flagship launch last week that is just what we did on MobileTechRoundup show #441.
- All about the Galaxy Note 9, plus some hands on first impressions
- Samsung's Galaxy Watch still runs Tizen OS and runs for days on a charge
- Galaxy Home: Good sounding fondue pot or lunar lander?
- Android vulnerabilities right out of the box: How can this happen?
- Android Pie is here, depending on your device.
Running time: 80 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 92MB)
